09:16 17.03.2023

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced further military aid to Ukraine and the addition of French forces to that training program for Ukrainian servicemen in the UK.

According to the information on the UK Government's website, Sunak said this during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 16 in the afternoon.

"The Prime Minister reflected on his discussions with his French, US and Australian counterparts in recent days, and said the UK continued to work closely with allies to ensure Ukraine received the defensive equipment it needed. He added that it was vital Ukraine had the capabilities to change the battlefield equation as soon as possible, and updated on the delivery of further UK military aid," the UK Government said in the press release.

"Discussing the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces in the UK, the Prime Minister said marines were today out on exercise in the UK, and both leaders agreed the addition of French forces to that training programme would help give Ukraine an additional advantage on the battlefield," it said.

