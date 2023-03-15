Facts

17:22 15.03.2023

Occupiers have four Kalibr missiles carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian occupation forces have 13 warships on duty in the Black Sea as of Wednesday, March 15, four of them are the carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 28 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy has said on the Telegram channel.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, and there are seven warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of them are Kalibr missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, 29 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov, two of them were coming from the Bosphorus, and nine vessels headed towards the Black Sea, four of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

Tags: #kalibr

