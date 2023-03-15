Kyiv, Wroclaw sign cooperation agreement

Kyiv signed an agreement on cooperation with the Polish city of Wroclaw, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Kyiv signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish city of Wroclaw. Today, during an online conversation, I thanked Wroclaw Mayor Jacek Sutryk for helping the authorities and the community of his city to the Ukrainian capital - for supporting Kyiv, humanitarian and economic aid," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Thus, according to the mayor of Kyiv, Wroclaw has received 150,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion. In particular, 80,000 children. Also, children from Ukraine went to Wroclaw in the summer for recovery.

"We will continue the cooperation of our cities - economic, cultural, as well as in the future restoration of the infrastructure of Kyiv and Ukraine," the mayor of the capital summed up.