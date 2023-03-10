Facts

20:27 10.03.2023

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, where, in particular, the situation in Bakhmut was considered.

"The meeting of the Headquarters has just ended. The Commander-in-Chief, the commanders of the directions reported on the situation on the frontline, in general, on the defense of the state. The East, the South and the border, Bakhmut and our ability to strengthen there. Our responses to terrorist strikes. Defense of Kherson and the communities of Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy regions. Our needs for ammunition and supplies," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

