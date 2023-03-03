Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

The Government of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the establishment of the ICC Office in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The agreement is aimed at facilitating the process of establishing and proper functioning of the Office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine, the key focus of which is the investigation of cases pending before the Court since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014," the ministry said.

It is noted that the competence of the International Criminal Court is the prosecution of specific persons responsible for war crimes, the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity. Ukraine recognizes the jurisdiction of the Court for the purpose of identifying, prosecuting and trying the customers and accomplices of acts committed on the territory of Ukraine during the Revolution of Dignity, as well as crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine since February 20, 2014 in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.