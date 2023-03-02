McDonald's announces start of work in Odesa, Dnipro

McDonald's announced the resumption of operations in several cities in the southern and eastern parts of the country, in particular in Odesa and Dnipro, the company's press service reported.

According to it, in addition to constant monitoring of the security situation, the next stage of the resumption of activities requires the restoration of supply chains, in particular logistics, and this takes more time. First of all, the possibility of opening restaurants in Odesa at the end of March, in Dnipro at the end of April and in several other cities is being considered.

As noted, the company's plans may be adjusted depending on the current situation in cities and regions.

It is emphasized that the safety of visitors and employees is an absolute priority for McDonald's, so the restaurants will operate in accordance with the expanded security protocols introduced in all open establishments in Ukraine.

The chain is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. The first institution was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

As reported, McDonald's on September 20, 2022 began a phased opening of restaurants in Ukraine. Until February 24, 2023, the McDonald's Ukraine chain consisted of 109 restaurants in 24 cities of the country.

As of March 2, the company's chain operates 67 restaurants in Ukraine, 43 of them in the capital.