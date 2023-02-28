Facts

20:21 28.02.2023

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

1 min read
Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers are giving land plots on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula to their accomplices, the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine reports.

"Thus, policemen are paid for loyalty and unconditional fulfillment of orders regarding the repression of the local population, in particular the Crimean Tatars. It should be noted that the Russians plan to spread the practice of distributing land to the Russian guardsmen in other occupied territories," the message says.

At the same time, the Center notes that the acts of ownership of land issued by the occupiers have no legal force, therefore, the land plots illegally issued to the invaders will be returned to the Ukrainian state or land owners (as of 2014) after the de-occupation of the peninsula.

"It should also be noted that the list of ‘owners’ of the land will become known as a whole after its formation," the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine said.

#crimea #land #invaders

