Facts

13:46 21.02.2023

Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly showed his irrelevance and confusion, and stressed that Russia is in an unconditional "taiga deadlock," Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, commented on the message of the Russian president to the Federal Assembly.

"Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. He stressed that Russia is in 'taiga deadlock,' has no promising solutions and won't have any. Because everywhere there are 'Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories'... Sic transit gloria mundi of Putin in Russia's parliament," Podoliak said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #putin #podoliak

