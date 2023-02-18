Facts

15:24 18.02.2023

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said there is no doubt that the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine are crimes against humanity.

At the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, she said as a lawyer, she is clearly aware of the importance of gathering facts and checking the legality. In the case of the actions of Russia in Ukraine, we examined the evidence. The legal standards are known and there's no doubt about it, these are crimes against humanity, she said.

Harris said Kyiv is still standing, Russia is weakened, and the Transatlantic Alliance is stronger than ever.

Tags: #usa #harris

