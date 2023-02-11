USAID allocates $13 bln in assistance to support Ukrainian medics, rescuers, education

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $13 billion in direct budgetary assistance to support the social sphere of Ukraine, in particular medicine, education and rescue services, the press service of USAID Ukraine reports.

"USAID has provided $13 billion in direct budget support to ensure that Ukrainian medical professionals, educators, and rescue workers provide services to the residents of communities and support Ukraine in resisting the Russian invasion. Isobel Coleman (the USAID Deputy Administrator) and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine expressed the U.S.' and Ukraine's commitment to transparent and accountable use of funds," USAID Ukraine said on Twitter.