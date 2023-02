President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Brussels, where he met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Welcome to Brussels, dear Volodymyr Zelensky. The heart of the European family, in which Ukraine belongs," she said on Thursday, illustrating the message with a joint photo.

"We will support Ukraine every step of the way towards our Union," von der Leyen said.