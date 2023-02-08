Facts

18:52 08.02.2023

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in the UK Parliament on Wednesday, said that the UK is going together with Ukraine to victory over the very idea of war.

"We know that freedom will win. We know that Russia will lose. We know that victory will change the world! And it will be a change that the world has long needed. The United Kingdom is marching with us to the most important victory of our lives. It will be a victory over the very idea of war," Zelensky said.

According to him, after achieving such a joint victory, any aggressor will know what awaits him if he violates the international order.

"Any aggressor who tries to change borders by force, the one who will bring destruction and death to other peoples, will lose," the president said, noting that Ukraine and the UK have already achieved remarkable results.

"And we must make every effort to turn our achievements into the basis of the future architecture of global security. The world needs your leadership, Britain, just as it needs Ukrainian courage," Zelensky added.

He also recalled that when the full-scale invasion began, not only Ukraine and the United Kingdom, but the United States and other allies formed a real coalition of friends. At the same time, according to Zelensky, it was the UK that was among the very few who helped Ukraine even before the start of the large-scale invasion.

"This is exactly how [Great Britain helped], as it will be necessary every time in the future to prevent aggression. Your help was preventive. We must make this principle – preventive assistance to those who are threatened by aggression and preventive sanctions against those who threaten aggression – the basic principle of world anti-war policy," the head of state concluded.

