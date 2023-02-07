Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed to send to Turkey a search and rescue squad of the State Emergency Service with a total of 87 people to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service should send to the Republic of Turkey by AN-32 and AN-26 aircraft and by road a combined search and rescue squad of the State Emergency Service with a total of 87 people, including 10 aircrew members, to assist in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake," the government decree No. 102 of February 7 reads.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to ensure that appropriate permits are obtained for the passage of Emergency Service’s aircraft to and from their destination.

Also, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, was instructed to work out the issue of reimbursement of expenses related to the provision of assistance to the Republic of Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake.