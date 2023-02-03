Facts

12:53 03.02.2023

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

The collection announced in Lithuania for radars for Ukraine has collected more than EUR 1 million in an hour since the launch, journalist Andrius Tapinas said.

“Absolute record. Worldwide Lithuanians raise EUR 1 006 000 for radars for Ukraine in 1 hour. Lithuanian IT company Tesonet doubles it for EUR 2 012 000. In 1 hour. Our nation stand with Ukraine until the very end. Until victory!” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, Tapinas initiated fees for Bayraktar for Ukraine and the marine drone PEACE Dets.

