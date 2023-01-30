Facts

20:13 30.01.2023

Mobilization in Ukraine doesn’t stop for a single day

Mobilization in Ukraine has not stopped for a single day, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on the telethon on Monday.

"The mobilization began on February 24 and did not stop for a single day," he said, answering a question about a possible new wave of mobilization.

"There are queues near military enlistment offices. They are standing quietly to check their data," Danilov said.

He also noted that "recently, the Russian Federation has been launching videos that are not related to mobilization." "There is one situation when a person who committed a crime was taken. Russian propaganda reported that allegedly people are being collected at gunpoint in Ukraine," the NSDC secretary said.

"The level of information and psychological operations that the Russian Federation will use will grow exponentially," Danilov also noted.

 

