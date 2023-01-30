Facts

15:52 30.01.2023

Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has made a working visit to Mykolaiv region on Monday and held a meeting on the current situation in the region.

"Working trip to Mykolaiv region. The region is heroically withstanding all the attacks of terrorists. During the visit, I held a meeting on the current situation in the region," he said on the Telegram channel.

The current situation in the south of Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's missile and drone attacks were discussed, according to the head of state.

The state of the region's energy infrastructure, the means of its protection and the pace of recovery were reviewed.

"We also discussed the reconstruction of educational institutions in the Mykolaiv region, the long-term recovery of the region's economy and the creation of new jobs," Zelensky said.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, and representatives of the local authorities.

Tags: #mykolaiv #zelensky

