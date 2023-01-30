Over 6,000 people take advantage of URCS medical services in six months in Transcarpathia area

More than 6,500 Ukrainian citizens, including temporarily displaced persons, have taken advantage of medical services of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in the Transcarpathia area in six months.

As URCS reported on its Facebook page, one can have a free examination at the medical centers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Uzhgorod, Tiachevo and Rakhiv. In the URCS medical centers, laboratory and instrumental studies are also carried out, and treatment is prescribed. In addition to doctors' consultations, patients can receive free medicines. If necessary, specialists in medical centers provide psychological assistance.

Patients with cardiovascular diseases (63%), bronchopulmonary pathology (8%), diseases of the musculoskeletal system (6%), gastrointestinal disorders (5%), and for other reasons (18%) sought medical help.