F-16 fighter could be best candidate for Ukrainian Air Force to become single type of multi-purpose aircraft – Ihnat

The F-16 fighter could be the best candidate for the Ukrainian Air Force to become a single type of multi-purpose aircraft, however, we can only speak about the timing of pilot training, Spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"How much time [it takes to train pilots] this question is of great interest to everyone, here everything can be said conditionally, because it is impossible to know such terms. The terms are extremely long, such terms for training both pilots and aviation engineers are not suitable for us in war conditions, we must do everything many times faster," Ihnat said at a briefing at Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv.

The spokesman said that according to the pilots, flying is not a problem for them, they can master the planes in a few weeks, but fighting in fighters, using all types of weapons is completely different.

"The F-16 can carry out strikes against ground targets with various types of weapons (cruise missiles, bombs, etc.), as well as become part of the air defense," he said.

According to Ihnat, the F-16 could be the best candidate for the Ukrainian Air Force to become a single type of multi-purpose aircraft. Today, there are four of them: two types of Su-27 fighters, Su-29, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 bomber. In turn, the F-16, according to the Air Force, could combine all these functions.

He said Ukrainian military pilots had already been to the United States and communicated with congressmen and senators about the needs for aircraft.

"This would greatly help Ukraine on the way to our victory and the de-occupation of our lands," he said.

Ihnat also said the list of pilots who can be trained on aircraft has long been ready, that is, the pilots are ready.

"However, I emphasize that not only pilots. Aviation engineers need to be trained. The sky does not forgive mistakes, so these people need to be trained no less carefully than pilots... In order for the plane to take off, and most importantly, to complete the task, a hundred people work," he said.

In addition, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted the importance of preparing the airfield infrastructure. According to him, work is already underway on this issue in different regions of the country in coordination with relevant departments in order to create an airfield network in war conditions. In the future, military airfields may become joint airfields, as is customary in world practice.