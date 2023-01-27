Zelensky with diplomats take part in honoring memory of victims of Holocaust

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps, took part in the commemoration of millions of victims of the Holocaust in Kyiv, the head of Ukrainian state's press service said.

The president set up a lamp near Menorah memorial sign on the territory of Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

He said everyone who values life must be decisive when it comes to saving those whom hatred seeks to destroy. "Today we repeat even more weightily than before: never again – hatred; never again – indifference. The more peoples of the world overcome indifference, the less space in the world will remain for hatred," Zelensky said.

The ceremony was also attended by Head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak, representatives of the diplomatic corps of European countries, the United States and Canada. The president thanked the diplomats for their participation in honoring the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.