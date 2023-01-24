Facts

13:00 24.01.2023

Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported on a good discussion with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the issue of supplying German battle tanks to Ukraine and expressed confidence that a solution would be found in the near future.

"Russia is preparing for new offensives and we need to enable the Ukrainians fast. At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster. We had a good discussion today on the issue of German battle tanks, and I am sure that a solution will be found in the near future," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Pistorius in Berlin.

The NATO Secretary General also said he welcomes "the clear message from the Minister that our other Allies, other NATO Allies that have Leopard battle tanks are of course free to identify those Leopard battle tanks that may be available for Ukraine."

"To make them ready, but also to start training of Ukrainian crews for those battle tanks. Because after the decision has been taken on delivery of battle tanks, it will take some time to identify, to make ready and to train Ukrainian crews. And I welcome the clear message from Minister Pistorius that Allies with Leopard battle tanks are actually urged to start that work," the NATO Secretary General said.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg #pistorius

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

12:28 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

13:46 14.01.2023
Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

18:52 11.01.2023
Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

14:21 10.01.2023
EU, NATO leaders support providing Ukraine with modern weapons needed to defend against Russia

17:32 28.12.2022
New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

14:39 01.12.2022
NATO PA supports creation of international tribunal for Russia

16:58 30.11.2022
Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

16:09 30.11.2022
Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

