Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported on a good discussion with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the issue of supplying German battle tanks to Ukraine and expressed confidence that a solution would be found in the near future.

"Russia is preparing for new offensives and we need to enable the Ukrainians fast. At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster. We had a good discussion today on the issue of German battle tanks, and I am sure that a solution will be found in the near future," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Pistorius in Berlin.

The NATO Secretary General also said he welcomes "the clear message from the Minister that our other Allies, other NATO Allies that have Leopard battle tanks are of course free to identify those Leopard battle tanks that may be available for Ukraine."

"To make them ready, but also to start training of Ukrainian crews for those battle tanks. Because after the decision has been taken on delivery of battle tanks, it will take some time to identify, to make ready and to train Ukrainian crews. And I welcome the clear message from Minister Pistorius that Allies with Leopard battle tanks are actually urged to start that work," the NATO Secretary General said.