Borrell announces EU's intention to continue helping Ukraine

The European Union has already provided almost EUR 50 billion worth of military, financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, additional military assistance worth EUR 500 million has been approved, and the union states intend to continue supporting Kyiv, EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said.

"Let me tell you that we will continue our support to Ukraine," the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs said at the end of the EU Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, at which ministers of member states discussed assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Today, we reached a political agreement for the 7th tranche of military support [under the European Peace Facility], with an additional EUR 500 million and an additional assistance measure worth EUR 45 million for the Ukrainian [armed] forces being trained by our military training mission, by the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine)," Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy noted the preparations for the EU-Ukraine summit on February 3, "the first summit since the start of the war and with Ukraine as a candidate country" for EU membership.

