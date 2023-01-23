G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

Foreign ministers of the G7 countries will hold a meeting in Munich as a sign of unity against Russian aggression and coincide with the anniversary of the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine, Japan Today said on Sunday.

The first meeting of G7 top diplomats in 2023 is expected to take place on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference from February 17 to 19 February.

The meeting will be chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimas Hayashi, as Japan is chairing the G7 this year, according to the publication.

As expected, at the meeting, the ministers will reaffirm their solidarity in putting pressure on Russia in order to stop the aggression and support Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union, are also expected to reaffirm the importance of maintaining an international order based on the rule of law, the publication said.