15:14 19.01.2023

Kuleba on China's position in Ukraine’s war: Most important thing is that Russia doesn’t benefit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on China's position on the war in Ukraine, stressed that the most important thing now is the lack of benefit from this for the Russian Federation.

“Under the current circumstances, the most important thing is that Russia does not benefit from China's position. This is a good start for the conversation we are striving to have with Beijing,” Kuleba said during a video message at Ukraine House in Davos (Switzerland) on Thursday.

The Minister stressed that China is a special case, and it is very important to be careful in assessing China's position so as not to send the wrong signal.

“When we see that China is not helping Russia to circumvent sanctions, and we know that the Russians asked for them, it's good. When we see that China does not supply Russia with military equipment, this is also good. When we hear assessments from some Chinese officials about the causes of Russian aggression, we do not feel joy,” the Foreign Minister explained.

He also noted the need for further cooperation between Ukraine and China.

