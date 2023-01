Number of injured as result of Brovary helicopter crash rises to 30 people – K.Tymoshenko

As a result of a helicopter crash on the territory of a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region, and a further fire, 30 people were injured, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Some 30 people have been hospitalized, including 12 children. Search work continues," Tymoshenko said on his Telegram channel.

It is also known about 16 dead, including three children.