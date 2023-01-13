Movement of tram routes of Borschahivka high–speed tram line being restored

From Friday, January 13, the movement of tram routes No. 1 and No. 3 of Borschahivka high-speed tram line will be resumed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.