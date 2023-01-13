Facts

10:51 13.01.2023

Movement of tram routes of Borschahivka high–speed tram line being restored

From Friday, January 13, the movement of tram routes No. 1 and No. 3 of Borschahivka high-speed tram line will be resumed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"From Friday, January 13, we will resume the movement of tram routes of Borschahivka line of the high-speed tram: No. Starovokzalna – Mykhailivska Borschahivka Streets and No. 3 Starovokzalna – Sosninykh Family Streets," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

 

