Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

PJSC Research and Industrial Center Borschahivka chemical and pharmaceutical plant has filed a lawsuit to Kyiv's business court against PrJSC Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm (both based in Kyiv) and a lawsuit against the municipal ownership department of the Kyiv City Council, seeking to declare invalid a trading session where shares in the plant were sold and the respective sale and purchase contract was signed.

"After studying the materials of the lawsuit, the court declared them sufficient for accepting the lawsuit, opening the proceeding and hearing the case," the business court said in a ruling published in the unified register of court rulings.

In turn, Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm filed the counterclaim against Borschahivka chemical and pharmaceutical plant seeking to declare valid its ownership rights to the shares of the plant.

Four persons also filed lawsuits to the business court of Kyiv with the same demands against Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm and the municipal ownership department of the Kyiv City Council.