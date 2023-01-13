Facts

G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will continue to work together to help Ukraine solve emerging problems.

“Under Japan’s Presidency, G7 Ambassadors are ready to work together to address the challenges and issues facing Ukraine,” a message posted on the Twitter account of the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Kyiv reads.

In addition, the G7 ambassadors welcomed the appointment of all eight members of the HCJ by the Congress of Judges, which has fully filled its quota.

“We will carefully monitor the continuation of Ukraine’s judicial reform,” it says.

