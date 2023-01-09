Facts

13:06 09.01.2023

Vessel MV Glory with 65,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn runs aground in Suez Canal – media

1 min read
The grain carrier MV Glory, which carries more than 65,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China, ran aground in the Egyptian Suez Canal on the morning of January 9, according to the website of Radio Liberty, which refers to the company servicing the channel.

According to the report, the incident occurred near the city of El-Qantara in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The canal operator also said that three canal tugboats were attempting to get the vessel refloated.

It is not yet known whether the accident affected traffic on the Suez Canal.

"Satellite tracking data analyzed by the Associated Press indicated that Glory was on a single-lane section of the Suez Canal south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea. Leth Agencies later published a graphic indicating that Glory was facing the west bank of the canal towards the south, and not across the channel," the publication said.

