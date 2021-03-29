Facts

16:06 29.03.2021

Suez Canal accident has no impact on Ukrainian export shipment – Stark Shipping

The accident of the container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal, which ran aground and blocked the movement of ships, did not affect the rhythm of the shipment of Ukrainian exports, Stark Shipping has said on Monday.

"Loaded bulk carriers from China do not go to Ukraine, and empty ships do not come from those directions that require passage through the Suez Canal," the press release said, citing company's Director for Business Development Andriy Sokolov.

According to him, imports by bulk carriers to Ukraine (in particular bauxite), which are washed and then loaded, also do not pass through the Suez Canal.

According to the company, eight vessels with the cargo of Ukrainian companies such as Nibulon, Cargill, Metinvest, ArcelorMittal got stuck in the Suez Canal. Among the cargo: corn, wheat, iron ore and metal products. Most of them go to China. In general, more than 680,000 tonnes of Ukrainian exports got blocked.

As reported, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday, March 29, announced that the operation to unblock the Suez Canal has been successfully completed.

Stark Shipping is one of the largest shipping agents in Ukraine and provides services in all Ukrainian ports, serves more than 700 ship calls per year, working with international companies operating in the Black Sea ports.

