Facts

11:39 09.01.2023

One killed, seven injured in strike on Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region

1 min read
A woman was killed as a result of a missile attack on a market in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, on Monday morning, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to updated information, unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman died. All the other victims were hospitalized. Doctors are helping them. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

The administration's press service said that at the moment it is known about one killed and seven injured, including a 13-year-old child.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

