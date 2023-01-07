USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov, said the United States will convince its allies of the need to increase military assistance to Kyiv, according to Pentagon.

Austin reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging allies and partners to provide additional air defense systems, combat vehicles and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine.

At the same time, the U.S. minister said assistance would be provided "as much as needed."

The Pentagon also said Austin had already discussed with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht ways to increase assistance in the run-up to the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.

Austin appreciated Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense battery and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on her Facebook page, in addition to a new $3.075 billion U.S. military aid package for Ukraine, Washington provides "$682 million in additional foreign military funding to stimulate and compensate for the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine from allies and partners".

As previously reported, the United States on the eve of officially announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for more than $ 3 billion.