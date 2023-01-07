Facts

14:08 07.01.2023

USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

2 min read
USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov, said the United States will convince its allies of the need to increase military assistance to Kyiv, according to Pentagon.

Austin reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging allies and partners to provide additional air defense systems, combat vehicles and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine.

At the same time, the U.S. minister said assistance would be provided "as much as needed."

The Pentagon also said Austin had already discussed with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht ways to increase assistance in the run-up to the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.

Austin appreciated Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense battery and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on her Facebook page, in addition to a new $3.075 billion U.S. military aid package for Ukraine, Washington provides "$682 million in additional foreign military funding to stimulate and compensate for the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine from allies and partners".

As previously reported, the United States on the eve of officially announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for more than $ 3 billion.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

11:08 10.12.2022
Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

11:11 11.11.2022
Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

10:47 05.10.2022
Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

12:40 30.09.2022
Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

12:40 08.09.2022
Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

14:53 27.08.2022
Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

10:20 23.08.2022
USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

12:14 13.08.2022
On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

12:45 21.07.2022
Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Upcoming meeting in Ramstein format on defense of Ukraine to be held on Jan 20

Enemy losses about 490 personnel, two tanks, three artillery systems over day

Epiphanius in Lavra: We don't want this war, but enemy treacherously violates peace, invades our land

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

Zelensky, US senators discuss Ukraine's needs for further increase in US defense aid

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe authorities won't make compromise with Russia – KIIS

AD
AD
AD
AD