Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

The Pentagon is considering the possibility of training the Ukrainian military to work with the Patriot missile defense system in the United States, CNN reports.

"I think clearly we're at a point in this battle where we're going to be able to provide that kind of training to enable Ukraine to sustain those kind of systems so that they can focus on defending their country and taking back territory," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press briefing.