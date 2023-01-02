Facts

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue to focus on the offensive in Bakhmut direction, losing lots of manpower, and are trying to improve their tactical positions in Kupiansk and Avdiyivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in a report on the situation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, posted in Facebook.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy mounted one missile and 28 air attacks, 27 of which were aimed at the civilian infrastructure, using Shakhed-136 attack drones. All of them were shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine.

"The threat of further air and missile strikes remains all over the territory of Ukraine," it said.

The enemy mounted shelling attacks on residential areas in Siversky, Slobozhansky, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivsky, Zaporizhia, and Kherson directions.

