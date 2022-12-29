Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

In Kharkiv region on Thursday afternoon, missile attacks launched by the Russian occupation forces were recorded, there are dead and injured among the civilian population, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"Arrivals of enemy missiles were recorded in the region. All of them were aimed at objects of our critical infrastructure. According to preliminary information, as a result of attacks by infidels, unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died, two more were injured. They were hospitalized in moderate condition," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.