According to a conducted research, drones can be used in any weather conditions, Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, who is a representative of the Centre for Research of Trophy and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment, has said.

"According to the results of our research, there is no ban [for drones] on flights in any weather conditions. Of course, just like any aircraft, they have got certain restrictions… However, in some sample drones we saw special devices which help to heat external sensors. They flew yesterday and nothing hindered them. That is, they can be used in any weather conditions," he told a Thursday press briefing at the Military Media Center, when asked about efficiency of drones in winter.