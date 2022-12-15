Facts

16:19 15.12.2022

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

1 min read
Drones can be used in any weather conditions

According to a conducted research, drones can be used in any weather conditions, Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, who is a representative of the Centre for Research of Trophy and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment, has said.

"According to the results of our research, there is no ban [for drones] on flights in any weather conditions. Of course, just like any aircraft, they have got certain restrictions… However, in some sample drones we saw special devices which help to heat external sensors. They flew yesterday and nothing hindered them. That is, they can be used in any weather conditions," he told a Thursday press briefing at the Military Media Center, when asked about efficiency of drones in winter.

Tags: #weather #drones

MORE ABOUT

10:29 14.12.2022
Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

10:03 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:45 14.12.2022
Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

14:53 13.12.2022
Ukrainian experts provide Iran with evidence of shelling of Ukraine by Iranian drones – MFA

Ukrainian experts provide Iran with evidence of shelling of Ukraine by Iranian drones – MFA

09:40 03.11.2022
Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

10:43 02.11.2022
At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

09:19 02.11.2022
Six 'kamikaze' drones shot down over Kyiv region at night – local authorities

Six 'kamikaze' drones shot down over Kyiv region at night – local authorities

10:20 28.10.2022
AFU to receive another 20 Warmate attack drones from monobank customers

AFU to receive another 20 Warmate attack drones from monobank customers

11:56 27.10.2022
AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

09:32 24.10.2022
Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD