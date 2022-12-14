France and Italy to provide Ukraine with SAMP/T air defense systems

France and Italy have accepted Ukraine's application for the supply of the Mamba SAMP/T air defense system, the French edition of Challenges reports.

As the media reports with reference to the report of the French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins on November 9, "France and Italy will provide Ukraine with the requested air defense means."

"This is a very insistent request of President Zelensky, and the Italians have confirmed to us that they are ready to fulfill it. This way we can meet their needs," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with Le Monde on December 9 that "Ukraine is asking for SAMP/T and the French-Italian Mamba system.

"The French side has responded positively to our request, but negotiations with the Italian side have not yet been completed," he said.