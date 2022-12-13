Facts

11:36 13.12.2022

Invaders shell Kherson region 57 times in day, three civilians killed – administration

 Three residents of Kherson region were killed and 15 were injured of varying severity as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of the right-bank part of Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, on Monday, December 12, Head of Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson region 57 times. The peaceful settlements of the region were shelled from artillery, MLRS and mortars. Residential areas of Kherson once again found themselves under massive enemy fire. The invaders hit a school, a stadium, medical facilities, power grids, an infrastructure facility, private and apartment buildings," Yanushevych said in Telegram.

