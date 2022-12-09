Facts

12:56 09.12.2022

Google will provide $2 mln, its specialists for development of digital education in Ukraine

Google will provide $2 mln, its specialists for development of digital education in Ukraine

Google will provide a $2 million grant and its specialists from the Google.org Fellowship for the development of digital education in Ukraine, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The ministry said this will help Ukrainians get a new profession, learn digital literacy and find a job.

In addition, within the framework of a joint project with Google.org, the ministry plans to update the platform of the national project Diia. Digital Education.

It is planned, in particular, to introduce elements of artificial intelligence to create an individual training plan, interactive simulators that will bring the user closer to real situations in the profession, as well as recommendations for retraining and advanced training.

In addition, they want to implement a search for vacancies on the platform in accordance with the direction and success in training.

"Also, a grant from Google.org involves the creation of a special educational application and the development of new educational series and projects," the ministry said.

In addition, the functionality of the platform and educational products will be translated into English.

The Diia. Digital Education project team will work together with specialists from the Google.org Fellowship team.

Product managers, software engineers, marketing managers from Google at no cost will help scale the Diia. Digital Education project within six months.

The goal of the project is to help Ukraine solve the issue of unemployment among IDPs and contribute to the economic revival of the country. The project partner is East Europe Foundation.

