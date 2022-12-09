Facts

10:44 09.12.2022

SAPO and NABU send case against Kurchenko to court

2 min read
SAPO and NABU send case against Kurchenko to court

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) on Thursday filed an indictment against the owner of East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK), which was part of a criminal organization headed by ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

According to the press service of the SAPO, this was done based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation launched by the Prosecutor General's Office and completed by investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The name of the accused is not indicated, however, the owner and head of the supervisory board of VETEK Group is businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, against whom, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, personal sanctions were imposed for 10 years.

"In the course of the pre-trial investigation, PGO investigators, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives obtained evidence testifying to the organization of a number of crimes by the specified person, including appropriation and subsequent legalization of property and more than UAH 12 billion of funds from a number of state-owned enterprises, in particular, JSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, PJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, PJSC Agrarian Fund, the National Bank of Ukraine and other banking institutions, including PJSC Real Bank, PJSC Brokbusinessbank, PJSC Ukrgasbank," SAPO says.

The actions of the owner of the VETEK group of companies are qualified under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 212, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Until September 2020, the pre-trial investigation in the said proceedings was carried out by the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine. In the future, in accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation was entrusted to NABU detectives.

Tags: #kurchenko

MORE ABOUT

16:08 20.11.2018
AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

18:12 10.05.2018
Ex-director of Odesa oil refinery put on intl wanted list as part of 'Kurchenko scheme' investigation

Ex-director of Odesa oil refinery put on intl wanted list as part of 'Kurchenko scheme' investigation

15:42 23.02.2018
Criminal cases could be opened due to sabotage by judges in Kurchenko case

Criminal cases could be opened due to sabotage by judges in Kurchenko case

14:35 30.01.2018
Forensic audio expertise confirms authenticity of recorded voices of Saakashvili, Kurchenko

Forensic audio expertise confirms authenticity of recorded voices of Saakashvili, Kurchenko

17:52 11.12.2017
Kurchenko to sue PGO chief over Saakashvili statements

Kurchenko to sue PGO chief over Saakashvili statements

12:20 11.12.2017
Kurchenko sues Poroshenko

Kurchenko sues Poroshenko

10:30 06.12.2017
Saakashvili says he does not know Kurchenko

Saakashvili says he does not know Kurchenko

15:05 05.12.2017
PGO claims audio recording of conversations between Saakashvili, Kurchenko

PGO claims audio recording of conversations between Saakashvili, Kurchenko

12:59 05.12.2017
Lutsenko claims Saakashvili received $500,000 from fugitive Kurchenko

Lutsenko claims Saakashvili received $500,000 from fugitive Kurchenko

18:24 28.11.2017
Ukrainian law enforcers send petition to place Kurchenko on wanted list by Interpol

Ukrainian law enforcers send petition to place Kurchenko on wanted list by Interpol

AD

HOT NEWS

Fake letters sent to German citizens allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian Consulate General with offer to join foreign legion

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

LATEST

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Fake letters sent to German citizens allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian Consulate General with offer to join foreign legion

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

Invaders fire 68 times at Kherson region, eight people wounded – K. Tymoshenko

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

AD
AD
AD
AD