SAPO and NABU send case against Kurchenko to court

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) on Thursday filed an indictment against the owner of East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK), which was part of a criminal organization headed by ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

According to the press service of the SAPO, this was done based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation launched by the Prosecutor General's Office and completed by investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The name of the accused is not indicated, however, the owner and head of the supervisory board of VETEK Group is businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, against whom, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, personal sanctions were imposed for 10 years.

"In the course of the pre-trial investigation, PGO investigators, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives obtained evidence testifying to the organization of a number of crimes by the specified person, including appropriation and subsequent legalization of property and more than UAH 12 billion of funds from a number of state-owned enterprises, in particular, JSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, PJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, PJSC Agrarian Fund, the National Bank of Ukraine and other banking institutions, including PJSC Real Bank, PJSC Brokbusinessbank, PJSC Ukrgasbank," SAPO says.

The actions of the owner of the VETEK group of companies are qualified under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 212, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Until September 2020, the pre-trial investigation in the said proceedings was carried out by the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine. In the future, in accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation was entrusted to NABU detectives.