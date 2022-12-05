Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

Five servicemen of the 57th brigade, volunteers from Georgia, were killed, and their commander was captured after a group of Ukrainian servicemen was surrounded by Russian occupiers near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"In recent days, a group of soldiers, our Ukrainians and Georgian volunteers from the 57th brigade, have been surrounded near Bakhmut. We know about a wounded Georgian commander and five dead Georgian soldiers," Yermak said in Telegram on Sunday.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia confirmed the information about the death of Georgian citizens in the battles in Donetsk region.

"Georgian volunteers Avto Rurua, Roland Kvaratskhelia, Romeo Pichkhaya, Merab Aladashvili and Badri Markelia died on December 3 in the fight against Russian invaders near Bakhmut. Eternal memory and glory to the Heroes," the embassy said on Facebook page.

According to Yermak, Bakhmut is a strategic city and its defense continues.

"Fierce battles every day, the enemy throws everything he can into battle. The constant work of artillery, pictures as if from the First World War, the darkness and corpses of enemies who are not even carried away from the battlefield. They put their hundreds without an idea, without honor. Our warriors and volunteers are holding back the invasion. Unfortunately, we are also losing our own," he said.

"We must win for the sake of freedom, for the sake of Ukraine and Georgia. And take revenge. Because we have one enemy. Bakhmut is a city of titans," Yermak said.