Facts

18:25 02.12.2022

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

1 min read
Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Spain has provided Ukraine with the first batch of Hawk anti-aircraft missiles systems, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Our 1st Hawks are provided by Spain," he said on Twitter on Friday following a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles in Odesa.

The ministers together honored the memory of heroes who died in battles for Ukraine and visited Ukrainian soldiers in a hospital.

"Spain stands with Ukraine: humanitarian and security assistance will continue. More of our soldiers will train in Spain," Reznikov said.

Tags: #spain #hawk

MORE ABOUT

17:56 30.11.2022
Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

14:53 04.11.2022
Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

18:16 02.11.2022
Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

Ukraine to receive Aspide air defense system battery, 4 Hawk air defense systems from Spain soon – Kuleba

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

14:34 17.09.2022
Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

15:00 06.07.2022
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

19:14 29.04.2022
Spain sends 200 tonnes of military cargo to Ukraine, ship arrived in Poland

Spain sends 200 tonnes of military cargo to Ukraine, ship arrived in Poland

16:58 21.04.2022
Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

14:42 09.03.2022
Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

10:49 06.03.2022
Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

Spanish news agency EFE suspends operation in Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

LATEST

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

Ukrainian prosecutor general discusses in Hague with colleagues from 20 countries creation of temporary prosecutor's office on strategy of investigating crime of aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD