Facts

17:46 01.12.2022

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

1 min read
Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

The Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol using heavy artillery, a man was injured, several multi-apartment buildings and power lines were damaged, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"In the afternoon, the occupiers again shelled Nikopol district. They hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. An apartment in a high-rise building caught fire. Its owner – a 56-year-old man – suffered injuries. Several multi-apartment buildings and power lines were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #nikopol

MORE ABOUT

11:18 16.07.2022
Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

09:47 16.03.2022
No one injured amid missile attack near Nikopol – Dnipropetrovsk region authorities

No one injured amid missile attack near Nikopol – Dnipropetrovsk region authorities

18:46 15.09.2021
Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

17:28 19.04.2019
DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

13:02 11.01.2018
Canadian TIU builds 10.5 MW solar power plant in Dnipropetrovsk region

Canadian TIU builds 10.5 MW solar power plant in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:41 01.12.2017
One person injured in Nikopol court blast dies

One person injured in Nikopol court blast dies

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

LATEST

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Zelensky: Ukraine returns 1,319 heroes home

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

NATO PA supports creation of international tribunal for Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD