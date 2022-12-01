Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

The Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol using heavy artillery, a man was injured, several multi-apartment buildings and power lines were damaged, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"In the afternoon, the occupiers again shelled Nikopol district. They hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. An apartment in a high-rise building caught fire. Its owner – a 56-year-old man – suffered injuries. Several multi-apartment buildings and power lines were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel.