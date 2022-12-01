Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides Ukraine with $75 million worth of opportunities to continue migrating public registers and other databases necessary for the functioning of the state to the AWS cloud environment, the relevant memorandum for 2023 was signed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and AWS.

"The company has already helped with the migration of about 100 public registers of Ukraine and critical databases to the AWS cloud environment. This allowed the state digital infrastructure to continue operating and provide services to Ukrainians 24/7. The cloud cannot be destroyed by missiles, therefore, Amazon makes us more resilient," Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in his Telegram channel.

He said that the memorandum, in particular, will stimulate the development of cloud technologies in government institutions and enterprises, and recalled that Diia application has long stored a copy of the application's back-end system in AWS and creates daily backups.

Amazon Web Services or AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides a cloud computing platform for individuals, companies and governments on a paid subscription basis.