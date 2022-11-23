Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

Six people have been killed as a result of rocket attacks by Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday, three of them in Kyiv region, 36 more people were injured, said head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"At the moment, missiles have hit 16 objects on the territory of our state … In Ukraine, we recorded the death of six of our citizens and 36 were injured," Klymenko said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

In particular, according to him, as a result of getting into a house in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, three people were killed and 20 injured.