Facts

18:02 23.11.2022

Biden instructs to allocate additional $400 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
Biden instructs to allocate additional $400 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

U.S. President Joseph Biden has instructed the Secretary of State to ensure the allocation of an additional $400 million for Ukraine's defense needs.

The corresponding order was published on the White House website.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America … I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority … to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine,” the document reads.

Tags: #biden

