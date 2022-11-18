Facts

09:49 18.11.2022

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

2 min read
 More than 10 million Ukrainians remain without electricity supply as of Thursday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday evening.

“The elimination of the consequences of another missile attack against Ukraine continues all day ... Again, there are emergency shutdowns in addition to planned, stabilization ones. Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity,” he said adding that “most of them are in Vinnytsia region, Odesa region, Sumy region and Kyiv.”

“We are doing everything to normalize the supply,” he said.

According to him, “in Dnipro, dozens of people were injured as a result of a missile attack. Everyone is provided with aid. In Zaporizhia, the clearance of the rubble of a residential building, which was destroyed by Russian shelling at night, continues ... The list of the dead includes seven people. Unfortunately, this number may increase.”

Only in the first half of today, our defense forces managed to shoot down six cruise missiles and five Shaheds, the president said, adding that “unfortunately, not all of those launched by terrorists.”

“We repeat to our partners again and again that only full protection of the Ukrainian sky will protect both Ukraine and Europe from many possible escalations of Russian aggression and will definitely encourage Russia to truly end the war,” Zelensky said.

“Not to the kind of propaganda that now sounds from the Kremlin about the alleged readiness for negotiations in order to buy some time and gather forces for a new offensive, but to real peace,” he noted.

Tags: #energy #zelensky

