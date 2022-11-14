Facts

10:03 14.11.2022

Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

2 min read
Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

In Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday.

"About 400 war crimes have already been documented by the investigation, and the bodies of those killed, both military and civilians," he said.

Zelensky said "detentions of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were abandoned on this territory and the neutralization of saboteurs continue."

He appealed to the locals not to forget that the situation is still dangerous. "First of all, these are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, four more were injured while clearing mines. I ask all Kherson residents to be careful and immediately inform the rescuers about all dangerous objects," he said.

According to the president, "stabilization and restoration of law and order in 226 settlements will be ensured in the region. That is over 100,000 residents as of right now."

"We are returning communications, the Internet, television. We are doing our best to restore the normal technical possibilities of supplying electricity and water as soon as possible. We will return the transport message and mail. We will return the ambulance and normal medicine. The restoration of the work of the authorities, the police, and some private companies is already beginning," he said.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

17:38 10.11.2022
AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

14:21 10.11.2022
AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

10:58 09.11.2022
Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

10:07 09.11.2022
Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

18:38 08.11.2022
Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

11:34 29.10.2022
Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

10:47 25.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

13:48 15.10.2022
Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

LATEST

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Ministry of Natural Resources plans to create Nature Conservation Agency to develop national parks – minister

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD