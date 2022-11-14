Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

In Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday.

"About 400 war crimes have already been documented by the investigation, and the bodies of those killed, both military and civilians," he said.

Zelensky said "detentions of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were abandoned on this territory and the neutralization of saboteurs continue."

He appealed to the locals not to forget that the situation is still dangerous. "First of all, these are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, four more were injured while clearing mines. I ask all Kherson residents to be careful and immediately inform the rescuers about all dangerous objects," he said.

According to the president, "stabilization and restoration of law and order in 226 settlements will be ensured in the region. That is over 100,000 residents as of right now."

"We are returning communications, the Internet, television. We are doing our best to restore the normal technical possibilities of supplying electricity and water as soon as possible. We will return the transport message and mail. We will return the ambulance and normal medicine. The restoration of the work of the authorities, the police, and some private companies is already beginning," he said.