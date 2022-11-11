Facts

11:11 11.11.2022

Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon unveiled a list of regular U.S. military assistance to Ukraine worth $400 million.

The package includes: missiles for HAWK air defense systems; four Avenger air defense systems, and Stinger missiles; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); some 21,000 155mm artillery rounds; some 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; some 10,000 120mm mortar rounds; some 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); some 400 grenade launchers; small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; demolition equipment for obstacle clearing; cold weather protective gear.

It is noted that the United States has already allocated more than $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Biden administration came to power in the amount of more than $21.4 billion.

Earlier, U.S. Presidential Adviser on National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan announced the allocation of assistance.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

10:47 05.10.2022
Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

12:40 30.09.2022
Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

12:40 08.09.2022
Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

14:53 27.08.2022
Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

10:20 23.08.2022
USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

12:14 13.08.2022
On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

12:45 21.07.2022
Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

12:21 02.07.2022
Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

11:17 02.07.2022
Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

USA to hold 7th Ramstein meeting next week

Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

Some 41 settlements liberated in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

WHO confirms more than 660 attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities since start of war - WHO repr

WHO delivers more than 1,300 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion - repr

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

AD
AD
AD
AD