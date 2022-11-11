Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon unveiled a list of regular U.S. military assistance to Ukraine worth $400 million.

The package includes: missiles for HAWK air defense systems; four Avenger air defense systems, and Stinger missiles; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); some 21,000 155mm artillery rounds; some 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; some 10,000 120mm mortar rounds; some 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); some 400 grenade launchers; small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; demolition equipment for obstacle clearing; cold weather protective gear.

It is noted that the United States has already allocated more than $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Biden administration came to power in the amount of more than $21.4 billion.

Earlier, U.S. Presidential Adviser on National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan announced the allocation of assistance.