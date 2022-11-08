Facts

Ukrainian film Pamphir nominated for award of European Film Academy – Film Agency

The Ukrainian film Pamphir directed by Dmytro Sukholytky-Sobchuk has been nominated for the award of the European Film Academy, the State Film Agency has reported.

"The European Film Academy has announced the Ukrainian film Pamphir directed by Dmytro Sukholytky-Sobchuk as one of the six nominees for the EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – Prix FIPRESCI, an award presented annually as part of the European Film Awards for the best debut feature film," the press service of the Agency said.

It is noted that the winners will be announced during the 35th European Film Awards ceremony, which will be held in Reykjavik ( Iceland) on December 10, 2022.

In addition, another nominee for the award of the European Film Academy EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – Prix FIPRESCI is the film Censor co–produced by Ukraine, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

