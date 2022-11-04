Team4UA Humanitarian Foundation launches ready-to-eat food program for front-line villages – head

The Team4UA Humanitarian Foundation is launching a ready-made food program for front-line villages, founder and head of the Team4UA Humanitarian Foundation, well-known tech entrepreneur Jean-Christophe Bonis said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Bonis, the Team4UA Foundation in July signed a contract with the UN, with the World Food Programme (WFP).

"Just a few months later, Team4UA became the first WFP operator in Ukraine in terms of volume, with a volume of more than 2,500 tonnes per month. For example, in September we were able to send more than 180,000 food kits to the front lines in the south," Bonis said.

He added that it is very important for a food delivery program to control and optimize supply chains.

"The food we deliver comes from the UN from so many sources. Unfortunately, I can't control all the logistics links. Therefore, in order to guarantee quality, we are launching a ready-to-eat program – a diet that is not brought in from other countries, but is created on the basis of local products," he said.

According to him, the ready-to-eat program has already been launched for Donetsk region.

"There is a local manufacturer in Dnipro that can produce 10,000 portions a day. The entire logistics chain has already been built, it is possible to deliver this aid several kilometers to the front line. Now I want to launch similar production facilities for Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. As soon as the Ukrainian army liberates the villages, I want my colleagues to come for the army and deliver to people what they need there," Bonis stressed.